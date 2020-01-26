PHOTO: Todd Rundgren performs in concert with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at the Modell Performing Arts Center At The Lyric on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Here is how Todd Rundgren got a honorary degree at DePaul.
PHOTO: Todd Rundgren performs in concert with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at the Modell Performing Arts Center At The Lyric on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Todd Rundgren shares that story and more with Pete McMurray.