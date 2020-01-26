× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 26th, 2020 | Grammy Sunday, Local Theater in the Spotlight, the Best Super Bowl Appetizers, and more…

First, Dean takes calls to hear the memories of listeners from Chicago’s 1967 snowstorm. January 26th and 27th, 1967 was responsible for Chicago’s largest recorded snowfall. (10:15)

Dave Schwan’s weekly Far Flung Forecast comes from St. John’s in Newfoundland. In the past two weeks, St. John’s has recorded over 30 inches of snow and snow drifts that range from 12 to 15 feet. (20:24)

Dean talks with Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital about the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Most talks about what exactly the coronavirus is, how it broke out and what its symptoms include. Dr. Most also tells you what you should be doing to prevent yourself from catching a virus of any type this winter season. (27:26)

“This Week in Theater” goes local when listeners call in to tell Dean about their local theaters and productions. (56:33)

Dean breaks down the nominations and upcoming performances of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Plus, get a taste of the tracks that were nominated for the Record of the Year award. (1:17:37)

Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner! This week’s Food Time segment features freelance writer Alyse Whitney who talks about the keys and characteristics of the perfect Super Bowl appetizers. Alyse highlights a few of the tried and true recipes from her Bon Appétit article, 71 Super Bowl Appetizers to Tackle This Year. Plus, Dean talks to listeners to hear their favorite appetizers to snack on during the big game. (1:41:48)

