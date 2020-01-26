A Grammy Preview with Dean

Posted 2:04 PM, January 26, 2020, by

Ariana Grande arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dean breaks down the nominations and upcoming performances of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Plus, get a taste of the tracks that were nominated for the Record of the Year award.

 

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards@Andy_Masur1
Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.