Three Illinois State Troopers shot, one fatally, at Lisle cigar bar

The following information has been released by the Illinois State Police:

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly announces an active 22 year veteran Trooper of the ISP was the victim of a shooting which occurred on Jan. 24, 2020 at approximately 10:13 p.m. in Lisle, IL. The Trooper was off-duty and a patron of the Humidor of Lisle at the time of the shooting. Two retired ISP officers were also victims in this shooting. One of the retired officers suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition; the second retired officer tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Additional information provided by WGN-TV’s Judy Wang:

The deceased Trooper is Gregory Rieves, who retired March 31st, 2019 after serving 25 years.

The two other victims are retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham, 55 years old, who is in stable condition at Edward Hospital, and Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48 years old, who is stable at Good Samaritan.

Surveillance video shows 51-year-old Lisa McMullan, who also works for State Police, watching a big screen TV in Humidor Cigar Lounge at Ogden and River Drive. McMullan, sitting behind the victims, gets up, pulls out a handgun, and shoots Rieves in back of head. She then shoots other troopers before shooting herself in the head.