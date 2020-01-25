× Quest for Gold – Episode 26: Robbie Hummel on 3×3 Basketball: “I was so done with playing…but this kinda popped up”

On this week’s Quest For Gold…

An awesome winter sports event is taking place in Chicago’s Northwest suburbs this weekend.

Bradie Tennell is looking strong at the U.S. Championships.

There’s been more fallout in the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal.

What was the U.S. Women’s Softball team doing in New York in the dead of winter?

And we talk to 3×3 basketball standout Robbie Hummel. 3×3 is new to the Olympics, set to make its debut in Japan. And the former Purdue and NBA standout is fairly new to it as well. He tells us about the sport, how he got into it, and how he’s managed to put himself in a place to compete in Japan, while still broadcasting basketball in the U.S.

