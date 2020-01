× OTL #693: The OTL 2020 Podcasting Summit

Mike Stephen chats about all things related to podcasting! Matt Young of Hello From the Magic Tavern, Ryan Ingwersen of ABV Chicago, and Kelly Opalko from the Chicago Podcast Festival stop by the studio to discuss podcasting in Chicago and beyond. This week’s local tunes provided by Sports Boyfriend.

Also: let us know where we should go for the upcoming OTL Winter Tavern Tour!

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.