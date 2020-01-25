× Dale Earnhardt Jr. on 24 Hours at Daytona!

NASCAR superstar and NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Dane Neal live at Daytona International Speedway. The racing world has converged for the IMSA Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, one of most anticipated and respected events in racing, bringing in stars of Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and more. Hear as Dale Jr. shares his journey in sports television…covering, experiencing and sharing iconic sports moments around the world with NBC. Listen as Dale talks about his time racing at the 24 and the strong appeal the race has with fellow NASCAR drivers. Dale gives thoughts on Cup series Champion Kyle Busch competing this year and what the future may hold for future stock car drivers looking to race the Rolex 24.