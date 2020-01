× Amy Guth 1/25/20: Re-thinking DNA tests, other effects of the coronavirus, & celebrity sightings

Amy Guth is in for John Williams this Saturday. In the first hour, she discusses the Coronavirus, the burgeoning marijuana industry in Illinois, and asks for your favorite celebrity sighting stories. Later, reporter Jack Herrera joins her to discuss his recent piece in Popular Science about the flaws in the way that we think about DNA tests.