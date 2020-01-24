× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/20: How To Improve Your FICO Credit Scores, Loyola Grad Students New App Elevate Chicago, Chicago Restaurant Week 2020, & More…

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, January 24th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) FICO just updated its credit scores. Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride explains what you need to know about the changes and what smart moves you can do to get a better score.

Segment 2: (At 5:40) Ji sits down with Loyola graduate students Sam Siner and Tyler Arndt to talk about the new app they’ve have created called “Elevate Chicago” that notifies Chicagoans of CTA elevator outages. To download the app on Android devices, click here.

Segment 3: (At 14:20) Pascal Sabino, Reporter for Block Club Chicago, reports on his latest article, “29 Small West Side Businesses Get Big Grants To Grow And Help Shrink The ‘Death Gap.”

Segment 4: (At 21:20) It’s that time of year again. Chicago Restaurant Week is back and this year, the 13th annual Chicago Restaurant Week will have more than 400 participating restaurants. Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, checks in with Ji to discuss this year’s top business highlights!