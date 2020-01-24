× What can we look forward to at this weekend’s SoxFest?

WGN‘s Kevin Powell joins Justin to preview this weekend’s SoxFest and to talk about what we can expect from the team this year. Kevin talks about the incredible buzz around this 2020 team, the excitement over the new players that have joined the club, if we are going to see prized prospect Nick Madrigal on the opening day roster, and the big news that new White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel apologized for his part in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

