The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match Final Four: ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ vs. ‘The Fugitive’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? We are down to the Final 4 and it’s time for you to pick a champion! Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Two movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, longtime Chicago theater stalwart Rachel Claff argues that “The Fugitive” deserves to advance to the Finals, while ubercritic Patrick McDonald tells us why he thinks that “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is the only choice to face “The Blues Brothers” in the championship.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.