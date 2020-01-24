The Top Five@5 (01/24/2020): The coronavirus confirmed in Chicago, activists push for “small scale” pot peddler’s license, a Hispanic cop in Florida suspended for claiming he’s black, and more…

Posted 6:12 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 04:39PM, January 24, 2020

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, January 24th, 2020:

Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of the coronavirus is a woman in Chicago. Community activists are pushing the idea of a peddler’s license for people who wish to sale legal pot on a small scale. A Miami police officer has been suspended after drawing outrage for claiming at a public meeting that he identified as a black man due to the “one drop rule,” and more!

