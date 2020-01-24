× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.24.2020: Actors who can sing, Mike Madigan campaign contributions, Coronavirus in Chicago, sports betting on cheaters, Bright Side of Life

John Williams continues down that rabbit hole of actors who surprised you when they sang in their roles. And Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary talks about the danger of House Speaker Mike Madigan’s campaign contributions following the scandals in his office. Dr. Kevin Most of the Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital explains the Coronavirus, now found to have affected a Chicago woman. And Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John to explain what happens if a team that you bet on cheats, and makes Super Bowl 2020 predictions with John. Finally, you call in with your Bright Sides of Life!