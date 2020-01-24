× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.23.2020: Cannabis peddling, Teddy Roosevelt in Barrington, research your pet rescues, Big Cats

John Williams invites Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman back on the show to review his press conference yesterday, where he spoke about his efforts to secure peddler’s permits for cannabis vendors. Barrington Village President Karen Darch talks about John’s Teddy Roosevelt show, taking place tomorrow at the Barrington White House. Next, WGN Radio Pet Behavior Consultant Steve Dale shares where not to adopt or relinquish your rescue animals. And National Geographic Photographer Steve Winter talks about his quests to get the perfect up-close images of wild cats. He will speak at the Auditorium Theatre Sunday.