Stars of the Ice: Take a live look at NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

Posted 2:57 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 04:12PM, January 24, 2020

Stars of the Ice begins at 4:30pm.

‘Stars of the Ice’ is a live look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

Hockey’s best are in St. Louis for the 65th NHL All-Star Game.  The puck drops Saturday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. But, the events surrounding the game started Thursday.  The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Skills Competition, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The NHL All-Star Game is actually a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format.

You can hear the 65th NHL All-Star Game on 720 WGN and wgnradio.com beginning Saturday night at 7pm.

