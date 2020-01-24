Jennifer Lopez performs at the Directv Super Saturday Night at The Armory on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: If the team you bet on cheats and Super Bowl predictions
Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich joins John Williams to talk about what happens to a better if their bet is accurate due to cheating. And Sam and John make Super Bowl 2020 predictions, including what J. Lo is going to do during Halftime.