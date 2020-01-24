× Mythological Blueprint for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Jedi Yogi John Marcoux returns to RFR to lay down The Mythological Blueprint for THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. John is a student of Joseph Campbell, a world-class yoga instructor, an entertainment attorney, and a STAR WARS fan who uses knowledge of world mythology to analyze the saga and it’s influences. As he’s done for previous films, John tears apart EPISODE IX to present us with all the major story beats that define the protagonist, Rey, and the path of her specific “Hero’s Journey”. John’s analysis is always filled with unique connections between STAR WARS and the history of myth. His take on TROS is another classic! Plus, THE CLONE WARS returns next month and a new trailer dropped this week to hype us up. We review the whole thing and look for clues about how the final season of the groundbreaking animated show will wrap everything up.