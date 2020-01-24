Dr. Kevin Most on what’s next for Chicagoans after one case of Coronavirus found

Posted 1:51 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 01:50PM, January 24, 2020

An employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds, though the measures' potential for success is uncertain. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the procedure for treating Coronavirus cases after a Chicago woman was diagnosed with it following her return from Wuhan, China. Dr. Most talks about the possible outcome of this particular case, and any that may follow.

