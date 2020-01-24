An employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds, though the measures' potential for success is uncertain. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Dr. Kevin Most on what’s next for Chicagoans after one case of Coronavirus found
Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the procedure for treating Coronavirus cases after a Chicago woman was diagnosed with it following her return from Wuhan, China. Dr. Most talks about the possible outcome of this particular case, and any that may follow.