Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago: Everything you need to know

Posted 5:59 PM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 03:45PM, January 24, 2020

A second case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been confirmed in Chicago. Ngozi Ezike, MD, Director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health joins Roe Conn to update listeners on what they know so far about the case here. Also, Dr. Igor Koralnik, Northwestern Medicine’s neuro-infectious diseases specialist explains the dangers of the coronavirus and how it differs from other known viruses.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.