Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago: Everything you need to know

A second case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States has been confirmed in Chicago. Ngozi Ezike, MD, Director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health joins Roe Conn to update listeners on what they know so far about the case here. Also, Dr. Igor Koralnik, Northwestern Medicine’s neuro-infectious diseases specialist explains the dangers of the coronavirus and how it differs from other known viruses.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3724149/3724149_2020-01-24-215849.64kmono.mp3

