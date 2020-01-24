City and state health officials discuss first case of coronavirus in Chicago

Posted 11:57 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 11:48AM, January 24, 2020

City and state officials speak to reporters at the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications about the CDC's confirmation of a case of coronavirus in Chicago. (WGN-TV)

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and Dr. Jennifer Layden, Chief Medical Officer of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speak to reporters at the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications about the CDC’s confirmation of a case of coronavirus in Chicago.


