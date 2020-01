× Chris Kattan on Saturday Night Live, his classic characters and bringing his talents to stand-up comedy

Saturday Night Live alum Chirs Kattan joins the Nick Digilio Show to talk about his 8 year run on SNL, some of his classic sketches from the show and how he approaches stand-up comedy with a background in improv.

