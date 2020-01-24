Bob Sirott Full Show 01.24.20 | All You Need to Know About Express Lanes & How They Work…

CHICAGO, IL - Traffic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On this episode the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo covering the latest updates on impeachment. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the news of the day, followed by Lou’s First call and Lieutenant Dave Haynes, restaurant reviews! Shamus Toomy, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins in studio to report on some extremely local news, and  travel expert, Johnny Jet gives some travel tips for spring-break. The show continues with DailyMailTV’s Senior News Correspondent Alicia Quarles, covering the latest news in entertainment. The show wraps up with Matt Daeda, Expressway Traffic Operations Engineer at Illinois Department of Transportation to talk about  when and why express lanes close.

 

