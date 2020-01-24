× Anna Davlantes Show 1/24/20: Getting Ready for SoxFest 2020, Hey Nonny Winter Blues Summit, State Rep. Margo McDermed breaks down House Bill 4006, & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Friday, January 24th:

(At 0:00) WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell previews SoxFest 2020! (At 9:04) State Rep. Margo McDermed (R-Mokena) recently filed legislation to prevent the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority from frivolously giving out personal information. She joins the program to discuss House Bill 4006, which would prohibit the Tollway from releasing personally identifiable information, except to a law enforcement agency with a search warrant. (At 21:28) WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow updates us on the 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago. (At 25:33) Plus, Dr. Steven Salzman, trama surgeon & chief medical officer for Green Care Medical, recommends a few precautions to listeners on how to protect yourself from the outbreak while traveling. (At 33:35) Kenneth G. Libbrecht is a professor of physics at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and author of snowcrystals.com! He talks about his passion for capturing and sharing the art of snowflakes. Have you heard of the term micro-cheating? (At 44:24) Smart Dating Academy Bela Gandhi explains what this new term means and she tells us about service that edits ex-partners out of pictures just for $10. (At 1:04:44) Co-founder of Hey Nonny Chip Brooks and Straight Arrow Productions President Dave Katzman gives us an in-depth look into Hey Nonny Winter Blues Summit! To wrap up the show, Lauren, Anna, and Steve Bertrand chat about the latest trending topics!