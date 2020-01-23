Zelizer on impeachment, State Rep. Griffey on transgender athletes & VanSumeren on his journey from prison to attorney
Princeton History Professor and CNN contributor Julian Zelizer discusses day 2 of the Trump impeachment trial.
Tennessee State Representative Bruce Griffey joins the show to discuss his bill regarding transgender athletes.
Attorney Robert VanSumeren discusses his journey from behind bars to practicing attorney.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Sentinel Technologies General Counsel Jessica Rimkus and WGN Radio comedian and radio personality John Bolger join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving Michael Avenatti in El Chapo’s prison cell, lawsuits involving Grammy executives, Mariah Carey, Meghan & Harry and much more.