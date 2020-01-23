× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/20: Tech News You Can Use & How To Successfully Live Within Your Means

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, January 23rd.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Dan Ackerman, Senior Managing Editor for CNET, discusses how Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X was hacked with spyware deployed in a WhatsApp message sent from the personal account of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Apple’s reported plan to launch a new low-cost iPhone model, the return of Motorola’s folding Razr, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 14:30) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, covers a range of financial topics from how to successfully live within your means to maximizing retirement savings.