Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/20: Tech News You Can Use & How To Successfully Live Within Your Means

Posted 2:22 PM, January 23, 2020, by

Ji Suk Yi and Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management. (WGN Radio)

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, January 23rd.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Dan Ackerman, Senior Managing Editor for CNET, discusses how Jeff Bezos’ iPhone X was hacked with spyware deployed in a WhatsApp message sent from the personal account of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Apple’s reported plan to launch a new low-cost iPhone model, the return of Motorola’s folding Razr, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 14:30) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, covers a range of financial topics from how to successfully live within your means to maximizing retirement savings. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.