A flight attendant walks through body temperature scanners and a notice board on coronavirus at Narita international airport in Narita, near Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. China closed off the city of more than 11 million people Thursday in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Virus hunter explains how coronavirus jumps to ‘human-animal’ and asses the risks in the U.S.
Renowned virus hunter & Vice President for Research at EcoHealth Alliance, Kevin J. Olival, Ph.D. joins Roe Conn to talk about a study indicating the Wuhan coronavirus that is rapidly spreading through China may have ‘jumped’ from snakes to humans. Dr. Olival also looks at the history of viruses like SARS, how diseases cross the human/animal barrier, and gauge his level of concern over this outbreak.