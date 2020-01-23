× TOPIC: History in the Making: The Impeachment Trial of President Donald J. Trump

Paul goes behind the curtain this week with political strategist Brad Bannon, President of Bannon Communication Research, for a look at the impeachment trial of President Trump. What are the chances that the President will be removed from office? Who are the democrats trying to convince? What impact will the infighting among Democrats risk come November? How much will being off the campaign trail hurt the Senators who are running for President? Just a few of the questions answered by the democratic strategist known for his work around the country.

Tune in and check it out!