A Cannabis plant is on display at the first full-time clinic prescribing cannabis oil for medical treatment in the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The opening of the clinic is another step forward in the government's policy of promoting the licensed medical use of marijuana products to relieve the symptoms of a range of conditions. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman reviews press conference on cannabis peddler’s licenses
Violence Interrupters Director Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman joins John Williams to share the feedback he was given at a press conference yesterday to promote his efforts for peddler’s licenses for cannabis sales. And John tells him what bothers him most about the idea of legalized marijuana.