Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski: Is There Too Much Artificial Intelligence In The Banking Industry?

Posted 6:38 AM, January 23, 2020

Associated Bank Thought Leader Adam Lutostanski

Adam Lutostanski was recently promoted to a new role with Associated Bank. In his debut Thought Leader conversation, he introduces himself and gives some background information. Adam and  Steve Grzanich discuss artificial intelligence’s role in the banking industry and what Associated Bank does to set itself apart from others. They also touch on digital currencies being used around the world. Adam and Steve wrap the conversation by talking about the rates cuts in 2019 and the potential of a rate hike in 2020.

