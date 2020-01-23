The Urbanologist Max Grinnell examines the future of State Street and how it has evolved over time

Posted 11:20 PM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 08:25PM, January 23, 2020

The famous Chicago Theater along State Street in downtown Chicago 27 April, 2004. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Writer Max Grinnell joins Justin Kaufmann to discuss the redevelopment of State Street (That Great Street!) and how it has evolved over time. Max talks about the history of State Street, why redeveloping State Street has been challenging and what State Street needs to become dominant again.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

