× The Urbanologist Max Grinnell examines the future of State Street and how it has evolved over time

Writer Max Grinnell joins Justin Kaufmann to discuss the redevelopment of State Street (That Great Street!) and how it has evolved over time. Max talks about the history of State Street, why redeveloping State Street has been challenging and what State Street needs to become dominant again.

