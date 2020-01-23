× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match Final Four: ‘The Blues Brothers’ vs. ‘The Untouchables’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? We are down to the Final 4 and it’s time for you to pick a champion! Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Two movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, poet, radio host and activist Mario Smith continues his quest to get “The Blues Brothers” into the championship, while esteemed Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips makes his great case for “The Untouchables” to advance. Who ya got?

