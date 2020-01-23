× The Top Five@5 (01/23/2020): The Doomsday Clock inches to 100 seconds to midnight, are the Grammy Awards rigged? Will Smith poses as a Lyft driver, and PBS New Anchor Jim Lehrer dies at 85.

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 23rd, 2020:

Scientist warn that the Earth is inching closer to the end. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock 100 seconds closer to midnight. Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan tells Good Morning America that the Grammy Awards are rigged. In a video to promote the film Bad Boys For Life, Will Smith poses as a Lyft driver to pick up unsuspecting fans. Legendary former PBS anchor of Newshour, Jim Lehrer has died at the age of 85.

