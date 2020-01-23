× The Mincing Rascals 1.23.2020: Senate impeachment trial, journalism leadership, cannabis street vendors, emotional support animals

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Heather Cherone of The Daily Line, and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by debating the credibility of those involved with the Senate impeachment trial. Then, the Rascals shed light on what the acquisition of the Chicago Tribune could bring. The group then weighs in on John’s show guest, Tio Hardiman, who is pushing to secure peddler’s licenses for cannabis retail. And, should cats and dogs be limited on flights? They answer.