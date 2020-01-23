Roe Conn Full Show (01/22/2020): WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory updates a serious weather system approaching the area, Brian Vercruysse at the Illinois Commerce Commission answers why freight trains seem to be getting longer, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, comedian Vince Martano play ‘News or Ruse’, and more
Roe Conn full show for Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020:
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!