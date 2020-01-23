Remembering Jim Lehrer
Journalist Jim Lehrer, best known for his years as anchor of the The MacNeil/Lehrer Report and PBS NewsHour as well as moderator of a number of presidential debates, died today at age 85. He appeared as a guest on WGN Radio a number of times over the years. Two of those visits are below.
With Steve Cochran, May 31, 2005
With Milt Rosenberg, July 1, 2010
Plus, a classic TV commercial for Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg featuring Jim Lehrer and John Houseman: