× Remembering Jim Lehrer

Journalist Jim Lehrer, best known for his years as anchor of the The MacNeil/Lehrer Report and PBS NewsHour as well as moderator of a number of presidential debates, died today at age 85. He appeared as a guest on WGN Radio a number of times over the years. Two of those visits are below.

With Steve Cochran, May 31, 2005

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3716780/Steve_Cochran_with_Jim_Jim_Lehrer_5-31-2005_2020-01-23-192820.64kmono.mp3

Click to download.

With Milt Rosenberg, July 1, 2010

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3716785/Milt_Rosenberg_with_Jim_Lehrer_2010_2020-01-23-193325.64kmono.mp3

Click to download.

Plus, a classic TV commercial for Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg featuring Jim Lehrer and John Houseman: