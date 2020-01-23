Monty Python alumnus Terry Jones, featured in the 3-D animated film "A Liar's Autobiography -- The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman," poses for a portrait at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Nick Digilio pays tribute to Terry Jones, founding member of Monty Python
Monty Python alumnus Terry Jones, featured in the 3-D animated film "A Liar's Autobiography -- The Untrue Story of Monty Python's Graham Chapman," poses for a portrait at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Nick Digilio looks back on the life and career of comedic legend Terry Jones, who co-founded the groundbreaking British comedy troupe Monty Python.
Nick shares clipsof some of Jones’ finest moments in film and television and listeners share their own memories of the terrifically talented comedian.