Nick Digilio 1.22.20 | Remembering Terry Jones, The Birth of the Frisbee and The End of Mr. Peanut?

Posted 5:15 AM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 05:16AM, January 23, 2020

Nick Digilio with Bag of Bones. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Hour 1:

+ Remembering Monty Python’s Terry Jones

Hour 2:

+ Mr. Peanut meet his untimely end

+ Police Investigate Flyers mascot Gritty

+ Best Brand Mascots

Hour 3:

+ Best Brand Mascots (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Happy Birthday to the Frisbee

+ The Best Toys from Every Year

Hour 5:

+ The Best Toys from Every Year (cont.)

