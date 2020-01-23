Nick Digilio 1.22.20 | Remembering Terry Jones, The Birth of the Frisbee and The End of Mr. Peanut?
Hour 1:
+ Remembering Monty Python’s Terry Jones
Hour 2:
+ Mr. Peanut meet his untimely end
+ Police Investigate Flyers mascot Gritty
+ Best Brand Mascots
Hour 3:
+ Best Brand Mascots (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ Happy Birthday to the Frisbee
+ The Best Toys from Every Year
Hour 5:
+ The Best Toys from Every Year (cont.)
