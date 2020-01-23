Is ‘The Last Full Measure’ the first great film of 2020? Richard Roeper has the review of this weekend’s film releases.

Posted 7:24 PM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 07:22PM, January 23, 2020

Last Full Measure (Film Still Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

The Gentlemen- starring Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and Colin Farrell.

Color Out of Space- a sci-fi horror film starring Nicolas Cage.

The Last Full Measure- starring Sebastian Stan, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, ad the late Peter Fonda.

