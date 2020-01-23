× Dun Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jen Ripple talks fly fishing and the rise of the female angler

Jen Ripple, publisher, professional angler and owner and Editor-in-Chief of DUN Magazine, the international women’s fly fishing magazine, joins Justin to talk about and this weekend’s Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo. Jen talks about why it’s important to introduce more women to fishing, the reason why Chicago is such a great fishing town, why urban areas aren’t known for their great fishing spots, how fishing became such a male-dominated sport, what she loves about fly fishing, why anyone can take up fly fishing and why it’s an especially great sport for women to get involved in.

