Dun Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jen Ripple talks fly fishing and the rise of the female angler

HATFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: A fly fishing demonstration at The Game Fair at Hatfield House on July 26, 2019 in Hatfield, England. The Game Fair is the annual gathering for people passionate about the Great British Countryside and countryside pursuits including shooting, falconry, fishing, gamekeeping, arena shows & demos, horse and hounds and conservation. (Photo by Peter Dench/Getty Images)

Jen Ripple, publisher, professional angler and owner and Editor-in-Chief of DUN Magazine, the international women’s fly fishing magazine, joins Justin to talk about and this weekend’s Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo. Jen talks about why it’s important to introduce more women to fishing, the reason why Chicago is such a great fishing town, why urban areas aren’t known for their great fishing spots, how fishing became such a male-dominated sport, what she loves about fly fishing, why anyone can take up fly fishing and why it’s an especially great sport for women to get involved in.

