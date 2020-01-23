× Dr. Willie Wilson explains why he’s working on state reparations for African American descendants of slaves.

Dr. Willie Wilson joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about his plan for establishing reparations for African American descendant of slaves by introducing the Reparations Ordinance for Descendants of Slavery Bill.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3717126/3717126_2020-01-23-220426.64kmono.mp3

