Dr. Willie Wilson explains why he’s working on state reparations for African American descendants of slaves.

January 23, 2020

Willlie Wilson and Roe Conn

Dr. Willie Wilson joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about his plan for establishing reparations for African American descendant of slaves by introducing the Reparations Ordinance for Descendants of Slavery Bill.

