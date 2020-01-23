× Chicago startup Cameo thinks that the selfie is the new autograph

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Cameo Co-Founder and CEO Steven Galanis about their platform that allows you, for a fee, to hire a prominent person to make a customized video message for yourself or someone else. Steven talks about how the service works, where the idea for the company comes from, their mission to create a personalized fan experience, the challenge of managing all the celebrities that want to be on the platform, the impact that some of the celebrity videos have made, the excitement within the investment community about Cameo and why they choose to base themselves out of Chicago.

