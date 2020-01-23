× Chicago artist you should know: Leida “Lady Sol” Garcia

Teaching artist, creative director and globally recognized street dance professional Leida “Lady Sol” Garcia joins Justin to discuss Collaboraction‘s Encounter series at Kennedy-King College. Lady Sol talks about her autobiographical solo show “Lady Sol’s Dance Diary, Vol. 1,” the impetus for putting this show on stage, why she chose to start her story in the mid ’90’s, if she sees herself as an ambassador of street dance, why Chicago’s hip hop culture often gets overlooked, the amount of work that is needed to excel in her field, her experience with sexism in the industry and how she conveys her wisdom to a younger generation.

