Bob Sirott Full Show 01.23.20 | How To Pay Off Your Holiday Bills

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Courtney Gousman covering the latest on impeachment. The Top 6 at 6 brings you the latest news updates, followed by Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago covering some extremely local news. The show continues with Financial Expert, Terry Savage discussing ways you can pay off all your holiday bills. Later our Relationship Expert and Founder of Smart Dating Academy, Bela Gandhi, joins in studio to talk about the best ways to stop an argument. Alicia Quarles, Senior News Correspondent for DailyMailTV has the latest news in entertainment, plus food & drink expert Amanda Topper introduces which restaurants have the best deals for Chicago’s Restaurant Week. The show wraps up with 2018 Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, Kendall Coyne.

Listen to the podcast here: