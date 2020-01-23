× Anna Davlantes Show 1/23/20: Happy Snowy Thursday!

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Thursday, January 23rd:

(At 7:10) Chicago Loop Alliance Director of Planning Kalindi Parikh breaks down the planning process for the State Street Corridor Plan that will emphasize community engagement for the new decade. For more information and to sign up for updates on how to get involved, visit www.loopchicago.com/statestreet. (At 19:41) ‘Chicago Fire’ actor David Eigenberg chats about teaming up with other stars from NBC’s popular “Chicago” shows for a friendly table tennis competition to benefit the 100 Club of Chicago this weekend. (At 29:22) Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens talks about Tribune Publishing employee buyouts. (At 41:35) Windy City Nanny Florence Ann Romano and Rachel Kazez, LCSW, a therapist and founder of All Along, discuss top family and parenting questions. (At 1:01:40) Kate Coughlin opens up about her “Bonus Life” workshops at various locations, including a new venue in Winnetka for women called gatHERing (see below for flyer). (At 1:09:20) Jaymee Toler from WMBD speaks about Puff n Paint in Peoria.