× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/22/20: An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX, Samara Hernandez of Chingona Ventures, BusyKid App Teaches Kids How to Invest & Earn Money, & Why Retirement Later May Be Better

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, January 22nd.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Boeing abruptly halted trading of its stock Tuesday after the price plunged more than five percent. The drop off came after the planemaker said it doesn’t expect federal regulators to re-certify the grounded 737 MAX until this summer. WGN Radio & ABC News Correspondent Ryan Burrow discusses the many issues facing the Boeing 737 MAX and the future of the company.

Segment 2: (At 5:52) Samara Hernandez is the Founding Partner of Chingona Ventures, a seed fund that invests in early-stage startups that are traditionally neglected by Chicago and Midwest VC’s. She talks about how she came up with the idea of opening up her own venture fund, what is like being one of the very few Latinas in the venture capital world, and much more. Follow Samara on Twitter @SamaraMHernandz and @ChingonaVC to learn more!

Segment 3: (At 17:22) Gregg Murset was a financial planner for 20 years before he became the CEO of BusyKid. BusyKid is an app that teaches kids the basics of personal finance. He joins the show to explain how the app teaches children to earn, save, share & even invest their money.

Segment 4: (At 24:51) According to US News & World Report, working Americans expect to retire at age 66, but most retirees don’t stay on the job that long. Seymour Ubell is an entrepreneur that never wants to hang ‘em up. He founded packaging company JC Edward Corporation, in his sixties, and continues to work as Chairman. He has just written his first novel The Birth Mother and describes why he has no intention of slowing down.