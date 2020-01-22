People look to the Lake Michigan at Montrose beach in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Pounding waves and steady rain brought by a winter storm Saturday forced the closure of parts of Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive due to flooding. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik on the next three days of snow
People look to the Lake Michigan at Montrose beach in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Pounding waves and steady rain brought by a winter storm Saturday forced the closure of parts of Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive due to flooding. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik joins John Williams to preview the forecast of three days of flurries and rain mix.