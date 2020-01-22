Basketball legend Scottie Pippen shot hoops with fans, signed autographs and announced a new partnership with Chicagos leading pizza company, Giordanos, which is expanding with first North Shore location in Glenview, IL, on Sunday Aug. 17, 2014. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Violence Interrupters Director Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman: Getting another chance with a cannabis peddler’s license
Basketball legend Scottie Pippen shot hoops with fans, signed autographs and announced a new partnership with Chicagos leading pizza company, Giordanos, which is expanding with first North Shore location in Glenview, IL, on Sunday Aug. 17, 2014. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
Violence Interrupters Director Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman joins John Williams to describe his efforts to secure peddler’s licenses for the unemployed to sell cannabis, and whom he hopes the food truck-like enterprise would benefit.