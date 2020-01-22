Violence Interrupters Director Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman: Getting another chance with a cannabis peddler’s license

Posted 12:43 PM, January 22, 2020, by

Basketball legend Scottie Pippen shot hoops with fans, signed autographs and announced a new partnership with Chicagos leading pizza company, Giordanos, which is expanding with first North Shore location in Glenview, IL, on Sunday Aug. 17, 2014. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Violence Interrupters Director Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman joins John Williams to describe his efforts to secure peddler’s licenses for the unemployed to sell cannabis, and whom he hopes the food truck-like enterprise would benefit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.