Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020. - A new virus that has killed nine people, infected hundreds and has already reached the US could mutate and spread, China warned on January 22, as authorities urged people to steer clear of Wuhan, the city at the heart of the outbreak. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
The Virus Hunters from Abbott Laboratories tell us what we need to know about the Wuhan coronavirus
Dr. Mary Rodgers, virus hunter from Abbott Laboratories, join Justin to discuss the Wuhan coronavirus as it continues to spread throughout Asia and across the world. Dr. Rodgers talks about what the virus hunters do at Abbott, what the coronavirus is, what we know about this particular strain of virus, the best way to contain an outbreak, the great response from the medical community to keep everyone informed about the virus and how we can protect ourselves from this type of virus.
