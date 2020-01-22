× The Virus Hunters from Abbott Laboratories tell us what we need to know about the Wuhan coronavirus

Dr. Mary Rodgers, virus hunter from Abbott Laboratories, join Justin to discuss the Wuhan coronavirus as it continues to spread throughout Asia and across the world. Dr. Rodgers talks about what the virus hunters do at Abbott, what the coronavirus is, what we know about this particular strain of virus, the best way to contain an outbreak, the great response from the medical community to keep everyone informed about the virus and how we can protect ourselves from this type of virus.

