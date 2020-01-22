× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.22.2020: Cannabis peddling, EARTH Animal Sanctuary, restaurant complaints, choosing streaming services

John Williams catches up with Dave Eanet on sports of the day. Then, Tio “Mr. Ceasefire” Hardiman joins the show to talk about his effort to secure permits for cannabis peddling in Chicago to those who have marijuana felonies. And the remains of hundreds of animals were found at the former EARTH Animal Sanctuary. Melissa Peña, a former volunteer for the sanctuary, talks about its charged leader, Corinne DiLorenzo, and the signs that weren’t there. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John how to most effectively make a complaint at a restaurant, and about Chicago Restaurant Week, beginning Friday. Finally, with the multiplying number of television streaming services, CNET Senior Reporter Joan Solsman helps you decide which of those are best for you.