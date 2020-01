× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.18.20: WGN’s Sara Tieman on her year of reading, the baseball cheating scandal, & the Mincing Rascals

John talks to WGN’s own Sara Tieman about her ambitious year of book reading. Mark Bazer, from The Interview Show, joins him to discuss the recent cheating scandal in baseball. The Mincing Rascals discuss local and national politics. Plus, some thoughts on the Best Picture-nominated movie, “Joker.”